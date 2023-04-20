‘Farmchella’ celebrates hard work of Coachella Valley’s farmworkers

In Coachella, the first-ever “Farmchella” was held to celebrate the hard work of farmworkers in the valley.

“We want farmworkers to feel honored to be appreciated, we want their kids and themselves to leave feeling very proud of the farmworkers in their lives," Flor Martinez Zaragoza, founder of the Celebration Nation Foundation

The Celebration Nation Foundation, a non-profit uplifting Latin and Indigenous people put together the event, along with farmworker advocacy. Martinez Zaragoza, the non-profit's founder, said Farmchella is a way to recognize farm workers.

“We want them to know that there's a community that's here for them. That they're no longer in the shadows. It's time to share their stories because it's up to the community to show them who's really part of Coachella," Martinez Zaragoza said.

Martinez Zaragoza was a farmworker herself at just 14-years-old. Her firsthand experiences drove the creation of her non-profit and inspired her to put on a celebration for those out in the fields day in and day out.

“A lot of people think that the Coachella festival, that the Coachella is just the festival, right? But it's actually a city, a valley, a home to thousands of farmworkers that endure the climate changes the pesticide dusts, and just the living conditions that are below poverty lines,” Martinez Zaragoza said.

Farmchella features music and food but it also provides farm workers with essential items.

“We have a lot of produce to give back to them of veggies and fruit to take home. We have toilet paper, detergent, shampoo, a lot of home essentials and personal hygiene essentials. And we also have clothing for mom, dad, the kids," Martinez Zaragoza said. “They're always struggling with food insecurity themselves and, and it's just really ironic, because they're the ones that provide us with the food security we need for this nation.”

On top of that – the festival is also providing resources for farmworker including educational, legal representation and mental health.

"Everyone here is on the same mission to help our farmworkers and just make them feel like they belong. And this is where they belong,” Martinez Zaragoza said.

Although it’s the first Farmchella, Martinez Zaragoza says the efforts of farmworkers should be recognized every day.

“To acknowledge them and just make them feel empowered, and appreciated and in community.” - Martinez Zaragoza

DONATIONS PROVIDED :

- Fresh Fruits And Vegetables (Sponsored By ZA LAWYERS )

- Personal Hygiene Products ( Shampoo, Toilet Paper, Etc. Sponsored By RANCHO HUMILDE )

- Household Products

- New And Gently Used Clothing

- Diapers And Baby Items- Y Mas!

RESOURCES AVAILABLE :

- Educational

- Recreational

- Low Cost/ Free Immigration Services

- Labor Union

- Food Security

- Legal Representation ( Personal Injury, Work Injury, Employment, Immigration )

- Know Your Rights

- Mental Health Resources

