Sunnylands in Rancho Mirage hosted a family day event Sunday, which was full of nature-focused activities.

Families had the chance to explore interactive stations, do arts and crafts, and learn more about the desert around them.

It was all in an effort to teach families the importance of taking care of the environment.

Sunday was the last family day at Sunnylands for the season.

The gardens will be open through the first week of June.