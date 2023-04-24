Another traffic-heavy Monday as the Coachella festival wraps up

As thousands of festival attendees start to head home on Monday after weekend two of Coachella, another round of traffic is expected.

Lockdown hours for those staying on the Indio Polo Club's grounds ended at 2 a.m. on Monday. That's where the Music and Art Festival, Coachella took place the last two weekends.

During the first weekend, traffic along Jefferson Street in Indio and along Interstate-10 heading west began around 8 a.m.

Those camping on the festival grounds will be required to leave by 10 a.m.

If you're trying to get around town, Highway 111 is an option to try to avoid festival traffic. Those heading to southern Riverside County can use Highway 74.

Next week, the country music festival called Stagecoach will be happening. This festival is only one weekend, unlike Coachella which ran for two weekends.