Section 14 reparations: Palm Springs city council to consider $500K consultant agreement to develop reparations program

The City of Palm Springs is taking steps towards potentially providing reparations to minority families for the destruction of land known as Section 14 in the downtown area over 50 years ago.

The city council this Thursday is set to consider a more than $500,000 contract with a team from Columbia University for a year-long engagement to develop a reparations program that advocates say is long overdue.

Areva Martin, lead attorney for Section 14 survivors and descendants, is seeking economic justice for the hundreds of families of color who were forced out of the prime downtown property called Section 14 in the 1950s and 60s. Long-term leases were legalized on tribal land, making commercial development possible, which resulted in the displacement of these families.

In November, Martin's group filed a claim seeking between $400 million and $2 billion, an economist's calculation of the economic harm done to the families based on present values of the homes and properties that were lost.

City documents made public last week reveal that the city council will consider hiring The Trustees of Columbia University, who would work with a team that includes members from the African American Redress Network, FirstRepair, and the International Center for Transitional Justice. The group "has extensive experience in handling reparations for various other communities," according to the city's staff report.

The consultants would be paid $502,304 for a one-year process that will begin with community engagement to assess possible approaches to reparations and forms of reparations, such as payments versus programs, among other considerations. The consultants' tasks include quantifying the harms caused by the redevelopment of Section 14 and developing a draft of proposed options that will be presented to the city council for feedback and consideration.

The city would then form an independent advisory board consisting of the city council and community representatives to implement the objectives reparations program.

Palm Springs city council meeting is Thursday at 5:30 p.m.