Former Desert Hot Springs police officer suspended following accusations of abuse of power

A former Desert Hot Springs police officer has had his certification suspended following accusations of abuse of power, according to the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training.

The state commission has put up Officer Andrew Zamudio on its decertification list as "temporarily suspended" effective April 7, 2023.

The list features the names of "any peace officer whose certification is suspended or revoked and the basis for the suspension or revocation."

According to the commission's website:

Immediate Temporary Suspension or Temporary Suspension - means the immediate suspension of a peace officer’s certification, pending the outcome of an investigation related to allegations of serious misconduct, pursuant to Penal Code section 13510.8(d). The “temporary suspension” may be issued under the following circumstances: - when a peace officer is arrested or indicted for a felony or other crime listed in GC§ 1029, - when a peace officer is discharged from a law enforcement agency for serious misconduct, or - when a peace officer has separated from employment as a peace officer during a pending investigation into allegations of serious misconduct. - The temporary suspension remains in effect until either a final determination is made by the Commission or the Executive Director withdraws the “temporary suspension” if a withdrawal is deemed to be warranted.

There were no further details on the accusations against Officer Zamudio. News Channel 3 has reached out to the city and police department for further comment.

DHSPD Deputy Chief Steven Shaw confirmed to News Channel 3 that Zamudio is no longer an employee of the department. His employment ended on December 1, 2022.

The suspension process is conducted by the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST), Shaw added.

Officer Zamudio joined the Desert Hot Springs Police Department on August 2021.

There is a second local police officer still listed on the commission's decertification list. Cathedral City Police Officer Claudiu Murzea is also listed as "temporarily suspended" as of February 1, 2023, on accusations of "Egregious or Repeated Acts that Violate the Law."

There was no further information on Officer Murzea's accusations. We have reached out to the department for more details.

According to a city newsletter, Murzea was named the city's Officer of the Year in 2015.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.