Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Beaumont

A motorcyclist was killed when his bike collided with a sedan in Beaumont, authorities said today.

The fatality occurred at about 11:50 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Fourth Street, near Nicholas Road, according to the Beaumont Police Department.

The agency said the rider, whose identity was not immediately released, was traveling at an unknown speed when his bike and the car impacted, though the specific circumstances were still under investigation.

Witnesses called 911, and Riverside County Fire Department paramedics reached the location a short time later, at which point the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the police department, a passenger in the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver, also not identified, was not hurt.

The motorist was questioned at the scene but not arrested.

Anyone with information about the accident was asked to contact the police department at 951-769-8500.