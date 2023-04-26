Cirque du Soleil visits the desert ahead of September performances

Performers from Cirque du Soleil visited the desert this week for a glimpse into the family-friendly show set to take the stage later this year.

It's not your average circus show according to the performers. It's a story about the life of a clown before he sees his death.

“That sounds like oh my god I don’t want to see that. Yes, you want to see that because it’s his dream," said Mauro, the clown. “He will relive his adventures with them so you see the most stunning acrobatics that he saw in the past.”

The storyline takes the audience back to meet all the friends during Mauro's career. The performer who plays Mauro said it's a heartful, joyful, and amazing two-hour show.

52 different performers take to the stage for musical acts, acrobatic acts, and theatrical scenes.

Cirque du Soleil will be in town from August 31 to September 3.

You can buy tickets through the Acrisure Arena website.