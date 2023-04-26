Incoming triple-digits: How to beat the heat

The heat is starting to crank up across the Coachella Valley, with the triple digits just around the corner.

The Stagecoach Country Music Festival is happening this weekend, and festival-goers will see the hottest temps we've recorded all year.

When the temperatures get extreme, staying aware of how to keep yourself safe is crucial. In extreme heat, your body is working harder to maintain a normal temperature which puts you at risk. According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, excessive heat is responsible for the highest number of annual deaths among all weather-related hazards.

The DHS provides heat safety tips:

Learn to recognize the signs of heat illness.

Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device. Fans create air flow and a false sense of comfort but do not reduce body temperature or prevent heat-related illnesses.

If you're outside, find shade. Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.

Avoid high-energy activities or work outdoors during midday heat, if possible.

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

Heat-Related Illnesses

There are different types of heat-related illnesses to keep in mind when it starts getting hotter: heat stroke, heat cramps, and heat exhaustion. According to the DHS, here are the signs to watch out for each:

Heat stroke: Extremely high body temperature (above 103 degrees F) taken orally Red, hot, and dry skin with no sweat Rapid, strong pulse Dizziness, confusion, or unconsciousness



If you believe you or someone you know is suffering from heat stroke, call 9-1-1 or get to a hospital as soon as possible. Make sure to cool down any way you can before first responders arrive, and don't give the person anything to drink.

Heat cramps: Muscle pains or spasms in the stomach, arms, or legs

Heat exhaustion : Heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, fast or weak pulse, dizziness, headache, fainting, nausea, vomiting

:

If you have heat cramps or exhaustion symptoms, get to a cooler place and drink a sports mix with electrolytes or water.

