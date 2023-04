People from Long Beach to Indio reported feeling a small earthquake centered near Banning late Tuesday night.

The US Geological Survey reported a Magnitude 3.6 quake at 11:23 p.m. centered 7 miles north northeast of Banning just north of Potrero Canyon.

There were no reports of any damage or injuries, but USGS website users reported feeling the shaking across a wide area of southern California.

