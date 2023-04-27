Rising temps and snowmelt runoff increase the danger of Whitewater River

The Whitewater River is even more dangerous than in recent years. That's because rising temperatures are causing snowmelt runoff after the severe winter storms in February.

Don't let the beauty fool you; the Whitewater River is not the place to cool off from the heat. Hiker Dominic Ferraro has been camping at the Whitewater Preserve. Despite the heat, he knows the risks of getting in the water.

"There's probably a ton of other good places to go swimming," said Ferraro. "You don't have to come to the preserve, where it's just like, a ton of flowing rushing water the whole time."

The Coachella Valley Water District said more water is flowing than usual because of the snowmelt runoff. CVWD expects the water flow to strengthen in the coming weeks and into the summer, so no swimming is allowed in the river.

Scott Burritt with CVWD said the water's flow is about 525 cubic feet per second, the same as 525 basketballs pounding past you each second.

"There was a lot more snow in the Sierra Nevadas, and so because of that increased snowpack, we've been receiving increased water," said Burritt. "The flow is fast moving and can easily knock an adult off their feet and risk being swept away or injured or drowned in the river. The threat is even greater for children."

In 2018, a father drowned in the river trying to save his 7-year-old son, who also died. To deter tragedies like that:

"We are deploying security and increased patrols and fining people as appropriate," said Burritt.

CVWD said it does not expect any other washes in the valley to be heavily impacted. However, the district said you should never swim in any washes, no matter how much water is in them.