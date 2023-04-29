City of Palm Desert celebrates International Sculpture Day

The City of Palm Desert is celebrating International Sculpture Day. Officials are asking the community to use today to take an in-person or virtual tour of sculptures throughout the City of Palm Desert.

Civic Center Park features popular sculptures including "The Dreamer" and "Messenger of the Puul".

The City's Public Art collection is made up of 70 permanent and 79 developer artworks. It includes artworks found in our library, parks, community centers, and shopping centers. Take a virtual tour of the City of Palm Desert's Public Art.