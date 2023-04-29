Palm Springs Boys and Girls Club getting grant-funded landscape renovation

The Palm Springs Boys and Girls Club is getting a facelift.

Mark Morocco, the owner of Rocco's Desert Landscape, is contracted to revamp the front entrance of the club with new sprinkler lines and drought-resistant plants.

Morocco said he hopes to improve the club's first impression for families and kids. "Now that the landscape is going to be getting remodeled, it should make it a lot more presentable for the kids and families to bring their kids," he said.

Morocco said he has a personal connection to the Boys and Girls Club since he used to go there as a child. "I believe in good karma. So this is my way of giving back to the city where I grew up at," he added.

The project is funded through a joint grant from the City of Palm Springs and State of California to renovate the club's Health & Wellness Center, Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Margaret Keung told News Channel 3.

This story has been updated to include information about the project's funding.