85-year-old woman killed in Beaumont crash

An 85-year-old woman is dead following a crash Monday morning in Beaumont.

The crash was reported at around 8:43 a.m. in the area of 6th Street and Highland Springs Avenue. Police said they several 911 calls reporting a traffic collision involving a commercial truck and a pedestrian in the area.

Officers located the woman injured in the roadway. CalFire crews responded and declared the woman dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the truck remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

The intersection was closed for several hours so traffic investigators could conduct their investigation at the scene.

Police said neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in the collision. There were no other injuries reported. The collision is still under investigation.

The identity of the woman, a Banning resident, will not be released until after next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Corporal Clark of the Beaumont Police Department at 951-769-8500.