California honors missing or murdered Native Americans
This week, California tribes and lawmakers are teaming up for a week-long commemoration of missing or murdered Native Americans.
The National Day to commemorate Missing or murdered Indigenous People is on May 5. During the first week of May, the California Native American Legislative Caucus will host events that shed light on cases of violence against Native Americans.
Two Northern California Tribes have declared a State of Emergency because of the issue.
Events are going to be held at the state capitol this week. Starting Tuesday through Friday the Capitol Dome will light up red for the first time ever. This is to commemorate the missing or murdered Indigenous People.
Here is a list of events throughout the week and where some of them can be live-streamed:
- Tuesday: May 2 - News briefing at the State Capitol on vital issues to be spotlighted this week. This will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.
- Tuesday: May 2 - Assembly Select Committee on Native American Affairs Informational Hearing this week called, "Not Invisibly: California's Work to Combat the Crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People. This will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 3 - Candlelight vigil and program on state Capitol's steps. This will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Thursday, May 4 - Assembly floor session. Voting will happen for ACR 25 which would designate May as Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Month.