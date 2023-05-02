California honors missing or murdered Native Americans

This week, California tribes and lawmakers are teaming up for a week-long commemoration of missing or murdered Native Americans.

The National Day to commemorate Missing or murdered Indigenous People is on May 5. During the first week of May, the California Native American Legislative Caucus will host events that shed light on cases of violence against Native Americans.

Two Northern California Tribes have declared a State of Emergency because of the issue.

Events are going to be held at the state capitol this week. Starting Tuesday through Friday the Capitol Dome will light up red for the first time ever. This is to commemorate the missing or murdered Indigenous People.

Here is a list of events throughout the week and where some of them can be live-streamed: