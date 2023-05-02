Valley firefighters prepare for wildfires as temperatures tick up

With sweltering summer heat on the horizon, local firefighters are prepping for potential wildfires.

"Now, we're starting to bring on additional equipment, placing more aircrafts in certain locations to get ready in anticipation of wildfire season," said Captain Richard Cordova, Cal Fire Public Information Officer.

California was drenched with an unusually high amount of rainfall this year. The extra moisture led to a spurt in vegetation growth in the valley which has helped keep fires at bay for now.

However, this growth can easily turn into fire fuel in the coming months as higher temperatures draw moisture out of the vegetation.

"We get all that fresh new grass that grows in between all the bushes here in the desert, and it dries out quickly…That's where the fire burns quickly," said Captain Nathan Gunkel, Palm Springs Fire Public Information Officer.

Captain Nathan Gunkel says that the Palm Springs Fire Department is already working to clear the vegetation that can turn into tinder in a flash.

“We've got 1,300 properties that we've declared a high risk for fire dangers…we're having them clear, 200 feet of vegetation away from other homes, 10 feet from a fence that can burn and all the roadways," said Captain Gunkel.

According to Captain Gunkel, training in fire-prone areas is another part of the preparation process.

“We actually drive out to these areas and we do scenarios, we just pretend…we have a plan before something that's happens because it's not an "if" it's when," Captain Gunkel said.

Even as temperatures begin to cool down in the fall, Captain Gunkel warns that the risk of wildfires is ever-present in the desert.

“It's going to burn out here every year. It happens every month. We like to have a plan first and not be caught off guard."