Where to see the ‘super bloom’ in and around Coachella Valley

There are still places around the southland where you can see the "Super Bloom" in the valley.

At the Whitewater Preserve, visitors enjoy the sounds of the water and the sight of blooming flowers like the brittlebush and apricot mallow.

"We have here a lot of native plants that are blooming," says Citlalli Gonzalez, education coordinator of desert preserves for the wildlands conservancy.

Gonzalez says about a thousand people come every weekend brought by the blossoms and to connect with nature.

"Farther up, we have Pioneertown mountains preserved, and they're actually blooming right now," says Gonzalez.

On the desert floor, those small pops of color are starting to dry up.

"You're going up to a higher elevation, lake hemet; there's water around there," says Karen Jaffie, Marketing, and Development at the Friends of the Desert Mountain. That's where you're going to find flowers at this point in time. There is snow creek, which is kind of on the north end of palm springs."

At Tahquitz Canyon in Palm Springs, you can still see the yellow, green, and red plants near a rushing waterfall.

Friends of desert mountains' Karen Jaffie says she checked out the blooms in desert hot springs.

"Along highway 62 there's actually a public accessible road if you drive out dylan road, in desert hot springs, you're still going to see a lot of the brittlebush out there," says Karen Jaffie, marketing and development at the friends of the desert mountain.

"Seems to be a lot more this year. Yeah. Lots of yellow and lots of red attached to the cactus," says Meadows.

Visitor Norm Meadows says it’s all about enjoying the outdoors.

"I've seen some beautiful blooms and flowers on the cactus, gorgeous stuff and so different for me that I can't stay away," says Meadows

Joshua tree national park – and pioneer town are also still blooming with wildflowers.

You don't have to travel far to see the super bloom. There are a few sights visitors and locals should see.

Visit Great Palm Springs created a list of sights in the valley:

Murray Canyon at Indian Canyons | Palm Springs

Explore the nature and beauty of the iconic Indian Canyons this spring. Stop by the Andreas Canyon trail and view a variety of desert wildflowers blooming. To make this experience even better, you'll consider one of North America's largest natural palm oases. Hike the Murran Canyon trail to snap photos of Instagram-worthy wildflowers.

Mission Creek Preserve | Desert Hot Springs

Take in the inspiring scenery and view a variety of wildflowers in bloom on this 3.2-mile out-and-back trail. Be mesmerized by the lush bloom and enjoy the preserve's natural beauty.

South Carl Lykken Trail | Palm Springs

Discover wildflowers and cactus flowers on this 3.6-mile trail. At the top, near the resting area, take in the breathtaking view of Greater Palm Springs.

Araby Trail | Palm Springs

This 4.1-mile trail is usually a popular one for weekend hikers. You will spot a few flowers in bloom and will have a nice view of Bob Hope's house from a distance.

Randall Henderson Loop Trail | Palm Desert

This 2.7-mile trail had wildflowers blooming along the trail, and it's a good start to wildflower season.