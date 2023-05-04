Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:51 PM

Cinco De Mayo celebrants warned to not drive under the influence

File Photo
KESQ
File Photo

Riverside County sheriff's deputies will be stepping up patrols in multiple locations tomorrow to catch Cinco de Mayo celebrants who risk drinking, or drugging, and driving.

"Don't put yourself and others at risk and drive impaired," according to a sheriff's department statement. "If you're planning to celebrate with a drink or two, leave your keys at home and designate a sober driver."  

Deputies from the Moreno Valley, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage and San Jacinto stations will be conducting targeted patrols to snare suspected drunken or drugged motorists.

Officials emphasized that partygoers have the option of calling a cab, using public transit or hailing a private ride service such as Lyft or Uber.   

A misdemeanor DUI conviction in California can result in fines up to $10,000, jail time, probation and revocation of a driver's license. A felony conviction stemming from injuries or death in a DUI crash can result in a state prison sentence.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content