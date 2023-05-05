Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Palm Desert

A pedestrian was pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in Palm Desert, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported at around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Alessandro Drive and Portola Avenue.

Deputies located a pedestrian in the roadway that had been struck by a vehicle, a spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. said.

Authorities said the pedestrian suffered major injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and spoke with deputies, officials confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.