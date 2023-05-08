49ers sign QB Brandon Allen, 2 others to 1-year deals

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers signed quarterback Brandon Allen, defensive lineman Marlon Davidson and tight end Troy Fumagalli to one-year deals on Monday.

San Francisco was looking for an extra quarterback for the offseason program with projected starter Brock Purdy recovering from elbow surgery and found one in Allen.

Allen was drafted in the sixth round by Jacksonville in the 2016 draft and has spent time with the Jaguars, Rams, Broncos and Bengals since then.

Allen has played 15 games and made nine starts, throwing for 1,611 yards, 10 TDs, six interceptions and a 78 rating.

Davidson has played 19 games for Atlanta after being drafted in the second round in 2020. He has 29 tackles, two passes defensed, one interception, one fumble recovery and one sack.

Fumagalli sent time with the Niners last offseason. In 19 career games with Denver, he has 14 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

