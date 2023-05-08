Skip to Content
today at 10:28 AM
Published 5:45 AM

Indian Canyon Drive reopened Monday morning

Update: North Indian Canyon Drive  between Sunrise Parkway and Palm Springs Station Road has been reopened due to improved visibility.

The road was previously shut down to all traffic earlier Monday morning due to low visibility from blowing sand.

The closure extended through the Whitewater Wash between the city and Interstate 10 from Sunrise Parkway to Palm Springs Station Road. 

In the case of another road closure on North Indian Canyon Drive ahead of Tuesday's gusty winds, drivers can use detours including Gene Autry Trail, Highway 111, or Ramon Road and Dinah Shore Drive.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 and The First Alert Weather Team for updates.

