Breezy for now, gustier winds ahead

Daytime high temperatures are expected to rise into the 90s today before sinking back into the 80s by Tuesday. The temperature dip is due to a strong trough of low pressure that is set to bring gustier winds to the desert.

Breezy winds are expected through Monday while temperatures remain near the seasonal average (92°). Winds will strengthen overnight into Tuesday as the trough continues to dig in to the region. A First Alert Weather Alert may be called as these strong winds could create difficult driving conditions due to blowing dust and sand.

Winds will begin to subside by Wednesday as an incoming high pressure system begins to build temperatures back up. Temperatures are expected to hit the triple digits by the end of the work week into the weekend. This warm up may come with some humidity due to lingering moisture in the atmosphere. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.