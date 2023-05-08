Walk of the Stars Palm Springs to include special designation to recognize LGBTQ honorees

The Palm Springs Walk of Stars will now include a special designation to recognize honorees who are part of the LGBTQ community, the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce announced.

This means the Walk of the Stars website and app will now include a new designation that will acknowledge the LGBTQ community's contributions to Palm Springs.

Example of what the designation would look like

The update is expected to be formally launched sometime later this fall. Officials added that it's a significant step to help market the Walk of the Stars Palm Springs to the thousands of LGBTQ+ tourists and locals who visit the area and showcase the importance of these individuals to Palm Springs and the LGBTQ+ community.

“We are so excited to add this new designation to such an amazing program,” said Nona Watson, CEO of the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce. “It is a great way to recognize these individuals who have contributed so much to make our city like no place else.”

Officials with the Chamber of Commerce said the project is part of an effort put forth by the LGBTQ+ History & Archives of the Desert.

The LGBTQ+ History & Archives of the Desert was recently established to document and preserve the history of the LGBTQ+ community in the Greater Palm Springs area and share that history with LGBTQ+ individuals, organizations, allies, and the public.

"The Walk of the Stars Palm Springs will collaborate with the LGBTQ+ History & Archives of the Desert, and the City of Palm Springs, to identify and recognize the deserving individuals who will be recognized with this new designation, and going forward new LGBT honorees will also be able to be recognized," said David Gray and Julie Warren, Co-Founders & Co-Directors of the LGBTQ+ History & Archives of the Desert.

The Walk of Stars Palm Springs was established in 1992 and since then, more than 450 celebrities and local personalities on one of the world’s most famous sidewalks.