License plate readers deployed in La Quinta, sparking privacy concerns

La Quinta is the latest valley city install license plate readers on its major streets to help law enforcement track down suspects and solve crimes.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has deployed 69 cameras across the city, including on Highway 111, at the city's entries and exits, and in the La Quinta Cove. The cameras capture the back end of every passing vehicle, logging information about the license plate, the car's color and make, and storing that data for 30 days.

Lt. Andy Martinez with the Sheriff's Department said the readers make solving crimes more likely. "By installing these cameras strategically throughout the city, we can almost guarantee that we would have some type of lead for every crime that's committed within that focus area," Martinez said.

However, some residents worry that the license plate readers step on the freedom of regular people to travel around the valley privately. "They don't need this extra technology, it will ultimately work against law-abiding citizens," Karen Phelan said.

Martinez assures residents that most of the data isn't relevant or even monitored until an investigation into a crime warrants it. "By using this technology, we're hoping to provide a better service to all of our victims in our community," Martinez said.

The license plate readers have been deployed in every Sheriff's Department contract city except Coachella, as well as in Cathedral City and Indio.

La Quinta is holding a neighborhood watch meeting on June 15 at 6 p.m. at City Hall to discuss the license plate readers.