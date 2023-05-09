Skip to Content
today at 3:02 PM
Published 11:32 AM

Minor suffers serious injuries after falling off of a wall near the Jackson Bridge

KESQ

A minor was airlifted to the hospital after falling from a wall next to the Jackson Bridge Tuesday morning in Indio.

The incident was reported before 8 a.m. on the Jackson Street off-ramp.

The Indio Police Department is investigating the incident, IPD public information officer Ben Guitron confirmed.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

