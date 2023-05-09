Minor suffers serious injuries after falling off of a wall near the Jackson Bridge

A minor was airlifted to the hospital after falling from a wall next to the Jackson Bridge Tuesday morning in Indio.

The incident was reported before 8 a.m. on the Jackson Street off-ramp.

The Indio Police Department is investigating the incident, IPD public information officer Ben Guitron confirmed.

Traumatic Injuries - 8:09 am Jackson St Off Ramp, Indio. Firefighters responded to a juvenile patient that sustained serious injuries. The patient was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. @Indiopd is investigating the incident. #JacksonIC pic.twitter.com/LRHDpRXstY — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) May 9, 2023

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.