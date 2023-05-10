Cat and parrot found dead following structure fire in Palm Springs

A cat and a parrot were found dead following a structure fire in Palm Springs Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed.

The fire was reported at around 1:00 p.m. on the 2300 block of E Tahquitz Canyon Way.

The Palm Springs Fire Department confirmed that all residents were able to exit the building before crews arrived to the scene. In addition, several pets were removed with no injuries, however, a cat and a parrot were found deceased inside.

Officials confirmed the fire was contained to the kitchen area.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.