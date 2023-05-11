Skip to Content
Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast honors CA insurance commissioner Ricardo Lara with leadership award

The Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast Committee will honor California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara with the Harvey B. Milk Leadership Award at the 11th Annual Coachella Valley Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast on Thursday.

The event is taking place at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast is a program of the Palm Springs Pride organization.

The breakfast honors the memory of Harvey Milk, the first openly gay elected official in California, and his legacy of groundbreaking inspiration in the struggle to achieve lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender equality.

The event is designed to strengthen coalitions among the many diverse community organizations that work toward equality in the Coachella Valley.

Proceeds from the event benefit Coachella Valley youth through Gay-Straight Alliance clubs and LGBTQ+ youth-related programs.

