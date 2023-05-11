Two people forced from home by fire

Firefighters were called to a house fire in Windy Point that forced two residents from their home just west of Palm Springs early Thursday morning.

Several firefighting agencies were working to control the flames for several hours as gusting winds made conditions difficult.

The fire was reported at 1:45 a.m. at a home on Parkmead Drive just off Highway 111 in Windy Cove.

A Cal Fire Battalion Chief, Timothy Bingham said, "With gusts up to 30 miles per hour, sustained about 10 miles an hour, the wind was a factor in the suppression of the fire.'

Firefighters said the home was uninhabitable due to the fire.

Utilities were shut off and the fire's cause was under investigation.

Stay with KESQ News Chanel 3 for the latest updates.