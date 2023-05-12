La Quinta Deputy Bruce Lee remembered 20 years after death in the line of duty

Family, friends, and colleagues gathered to honor the life of Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Bruce Lee on Friday, which marked 20 years since the day he was killed in the line of duty.

Lee was killed in the line of duty at the age of 45 on May 13, 2003, while investigating a domestic dispute at a home in the La Quinta Cove.

"Twenty years later, we are still mourning his loss. Deputy Bruce Lee was loved by many," reads a post by the Thermal Sheriff's Station.

A 22-year veteran of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Lee was a La Quinta resident assigned to the La Quinta Police Departments' Traffic Team.

Friday morning, loved ones laid wreathes at several locations honoring Lee throughout La Quinta. These special ceremonies occurred at westbound Highway 111, west of Jefferson, eastbound Highway 111, west of Plaza La Quinta, and the La Quinta civic center campus.

They were joined by a few members of the La Quinta city council. The city also provided lunches for Lee's family.