PSPD to hold memorial service to honor fallen officers as part of National Police Week

It's National Police Week, a chance to honor current law enforcement officers and remember those killed in the line of duty.

This evening, the Palm Springs Police Department is holding a memorial service to honor fallen officers, including Jose "Gil" Vega, 63, and Lesly Zerebny, 27, who were shot and killed in 2016 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Two other PSPD officers will be remembered as well, Gale Gene Eldridge, 32, who was shot and killed by a robbery suspect in 1961, and Lyle Wayne Larrabee, 26, who was killed in a crash during a pursuit in 1962.

The service will be held outside the department at 200 S Civic Drive at 5:00 p.m.

Police Chief Andy Mills says it's important for everyone to recognize national police week.

"This year, 246 officers lost their lives as a result of their job. That's a lot of people. That's a dad who's not coming home to the family table, a mother, a brother, a sister, a loved one, a partner. It could be a variety of relationships that are lost there," Mills said.

Mills continued, "In policing, it's kind of unique in that people actually can, not too often fortunately, target you as a result of wearing a blue uniform and I think that's what we need to be mindful of, and recognize that the 26,000 officers who have died in the line of duty over the years are remembered, and this is our week to do it." 2:10))

