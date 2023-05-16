Loved ones remember 86-year-old DHS man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash

Loved ones are remembering 86-year-old Paul Heaton, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Desert Hot Springs.

Police say Heaton was at a bus stop on Palm Drive and Hacienda Avenue on Saturday at 12:30pm. A black Jeep Latitude was headed northbound on Palm Drive when it drove onto the sidewalk and struck Heaton before fleeing the scene.

Heaton died at the scene.

The driver, a 33-year-old Desert Hot springs woman, was arrested for hit and run causing death. She was later booked at the Riverside County Sheriff's Benoit Detention Center in Indio. The Desert Hot Springs Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and is investigating the collision.

Heaton was a U.S. Navy veteran and resident of Desert Hot Springs.

A GoFundMe has been created to help with the funds for his cremation and burial at at the National Memorial Cemetery.

