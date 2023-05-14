One man dead after hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs

One man died after a hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs on Saturday.

At about 12:30 p.m., officers with the Desert Hot Springs Police Department responded to reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian at Palm Drive and Hacienda Avenue.

Based on statements and evidence at the scene, officers identified and determined the driver was headed northbound on Palm Drive approaching Hacienda Avenue. An 86-year-old male pedestrian was standing near the bus stop on Palm Drive.

The car drove onto the sidewalk and hit the pedestrian, and bus stop before escaping the scene. The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver was identified, found, and arrested for hit and run causing death. They were later booked at the Riverside County Sheriff's Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and is investigating the crash.