Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 9:07 PM

One man dead after hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs

MGN

One man died after a hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs on Saturday.

At about 12:30 p.m., officers with the Desert Hot Springs Police Department responded to reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian at Palm Drive and Hacienda Avenue.

Based on statements and evidence at the scene, officers identified and determined the driver was headed northbound on Palm Drive approaching Hacienda Avenue. An 86-year-old male pedestrian was standing near the bus stop on Palm Drive.

The car drove onto the sidewalk and hit the pedestrian, and bus stop before escaping the scene. The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver was identified, found, and arrested for hit and run causing death. They were later booked at the Riverside County Sheriff's Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and is investigating the crash.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content