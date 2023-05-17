College of the Desert – West Valley Campus plans to be revealed

The team in charge of expediting the completion of the College of the Desert (COD) Palm Springs Development Project will be presenting new plans to the board on Wednesday. These plans are expected to paint a picture of what the campus will look like.

The development of the new campus is still in phase one.

The COD board will be presented with site plans, floor plans, and renderings for the campus.

A final plan will be given to the board by June 14.

The meeting will be on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. It will be in the Multi-Purpose Room at the Donald and Peggy Cravens Student Services Center on the COD Palm Desert Campus. You can also watch the presentation online.

