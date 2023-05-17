FIND Food Bank fills the void for food during the summer months

FIND Food Bank is relaunching its Summer Feeding Program this week, which helps provide food for families while children are on summer break.

Summer vacation is when the food bank said children need more food because they don't have access to the supplementary meals they get when school is in session.

The program runs for 10 weeks starting on May 18.

According to the food bank, 86.2% of Coachella Valley students qualify for free or reduced lunch.

All students qualify for the Summer Feeding Program. All parents are asked to do is bring a Find Food Bank card given to them when they first attend one of the mobile food markets so it can be scanned.

Families can get their first box of food at the Find Food Bank Resource event happening on Thursday. At the event, attendees will have access to sign up for other assistance programs and resources to help them.

The fair will be on May 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the food bank's parking lot in Indio.