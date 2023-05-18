FIND offers CalFresh resource event to Coachella Valley residents

FIND Food Bank is inviting Coachella Valley residents to its Indio location to receive on-the-spot help with food, non-food, and household necessities, as well as apply for other benefits to help with numerous expenses.

What: The CalFresh Resource Event at FIND Food Bank

Where: parking lot at the FIND Food Bank warehouse and administrative building in Indio, CA, 83775 Citrus Ave.

When: from 5:30– 7:30 pm Thursday, May 18.

Attendees can receive on-the-spot application assistance, educational materials, and workshops. You can also walk out with food and other necessities.

Help will be available on-site for benefits applications and health resources.

May is CalFresh Awareness Month and the event is the official kick-off to the 10-week Kids Summer Market program. According to the food bank, 86.2% of Coachella Valley students qualify for free or reduced lunch.

All students qualify for the Summer Feeding Program. All parents are asked to do is bring a Find Food Bank card given to them when they first attend one of the mobile food markets so it can be scanned.

https://youtu.be/G_TX8nl5yNA

"May is dedicated to increasing public awareness of CalFresh through the state, county, and community-based organizations that provide outreach and assistance in their communities with CalFresh applications. CalFresh, federally known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), is a California administered benefits program helping households that have low incomes buy a greater amount of healthy, nutritious food for themselves," FIND said in a statement.

"FIND Food Bank is hosting the resource fair during CalFresh Awareness Month to inform the community of the food benefits they may be missing out on,” explains Lorena Marroquin, Director of Community Impact at FIND Food Bank.

“We are also taking this opportunity to connect residents with other community-based programs that offer financial assistance and resources. Gas and grocery prices are causing more people to return to our food lines, and we want the community to know they are not alone, these programs are designed to help them get back on their feet." Lorena Marroquin, Director of Community Impact at FIND Food Bank

