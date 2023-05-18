MPox detected in Palm Springs wastewater for the first time in months

The presence of MPox, previously known as monkeypox, has been detected in the wastewater of Palm Springs for the first months, county health officials announced on Thursday.

The latest wastewater data, taken on May 8, shows the highest concentration of MPox detected since December. The city started tracking the data in August.

County health spokesperson Jose Arballo Jr. said no new cases have been reported. In fact, Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky, Riverside County's Deputy Public Health Officer, said in an update this week that the county hasn't reported an MPox since December.

In recent weeks, however, health officials have warned of a resurgence in MPox across the United States.

“Spring and summer season in 2023 could lead to a resurgence of mpox as people gather for festivals and other events,” the CDC said in an official update to its Health Alert Network on Monday.

The CDC is investigating a cluster of mpox cases in the Chicago area with its local partners, the agency said in Monday’s health advisory, and the CDC “continues to receive reports of cases that reflect ongoing community transmission in the United States and internationally.”

Twelve confirmed cases and one probable case of mpox were reported to the Chicago Department of Public Health between April 17 and May 5, according to the CDC. None of the patients have been hospitalized.

Last week, with White Party Palm Springs on the horizon, News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Dr. Phyllis Ritchie, CEO & founder of PS…Test, a nonprofit clinic, who urged people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Riverside County has had a total of 316 Mpox confirmed and probable cases since the 2022 outbreak. For more information, visit the county health's website at: https://www.ruhealth.org/mpox.

If you would like to find vaccination locations, visit: https://www.ruhealth.org/mpox-vaccine-locations.

