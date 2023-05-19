COD Palm Springs campus may see further delays after trustees deadlocked on a design

The long-awaited College of the Desert West Valley Campus in Palm Springs may face even more delays.

During a board meeting on Friday, the Board of Trustees was deadlocked over approving more funds for a design consultant working on the project. That means that the consultant firm will finish the design in June and not continue into the next phase of planning.

Trustees Ruben Perez and Bea Gonzalez voted against an amendment to approve more funds citing the ballooning cost of the project.

As of Friday afternoon, there was no word on when the Board of Trustees will discuss this issue again. They were short a Trustee for this vote, as Fred Jandt, the Trustee whose area covers Palm Springs resigned in March.

The Board appointed former Palm Springs Ron Oden as Jandt's replacement during a special meeting on Friday.