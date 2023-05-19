La Quinta Middle & Truman Elementary schools temporarily placed on lockout due to police activity

Two schools in La Quinta was temporarily placed on a modified lockout due to police activity near the campuses.

La Quinta Middle School and Truman Elementary School were placed on a modified lockout, Mary Perry, DSUSD Spokesperson confirmed.

"Parents have been notified and we will let them know when law enforcement gives us the all clear, Perry told News Channel 3.

Perry said the schools were given the all-clear for a controlled dismissal at approximately 2:45 p.m. Schools officials have been gradually dismissing students from the schools.

"Deputies were in the area conducting an investigation unrelated to the schools,'' Riverside County Sheriff's Department public information officer Sgt. Deirdre Vickers told City News Service. "It is unknown why school administrators initiated a lockdown, however, it was not at the direction of the Sheriff's Office.''

Vickers added that there were no threats involving schools, students or staff.