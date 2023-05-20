Benteke sparks DC United to 3-0 victory over Galaxy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Christian Benteke had a goal and an assist two minutes apart in the second half to spark D.C. United to a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday night.

Benteke put an end to a scoreless match when he found the net unassisted in the 71st minute. Benteke picked up an assist in the 73rd minute on a goal by Cristian Dájome. Benteke’s netter was his sixth of the season. Dájome notched his first goal of the season in his third match with DC United after coming over in a trade with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Mateusz Klich turned it into a rout with an unassisted goal in the 80th minute — his second netter of the campaign.

DC United (5-5-4), which was playing the Galaxy (2-8-3) for the first time since 2019, improved to 3-0-3 in its last six home matches with LA. The Galaxy’s last road win over DC United was a 2-1 victory in July of 2010.

The Galaxy have lost four straight on the road and fall to 0-5-2 away from home this season. LA tied a club record — set spanning the 2004-05 seasons — with its sixth straight shutout loss on the road.

DC United improved to 4-1-2 in its last six matches. The 14 points earned over the six-match span tops its points total from the previous 20 matches.

DC United had a 13-11 advantage in shots, but LA had a 6-5 edge in shots on target.

Tyler Miller saved six shots to earn the clean sheet for DC United. Jonathan Bond had two saves for LA.

DC United hits the road to play Toronto on Saturday. The Galaxy return home to host FC Charlotte on Saturday.

