Indio launches new program honoring military families

The city of Indio has launched a new program to honor military members. It’s called the Military Banner Program.

It consists of banners with the pictures of local men and women who have served or are currently serving.

Representatives for the says they have been working for a while on making this effort a reality and says this is the least they can do to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

"It's something we don't take lightly--show the rest of the Coachella Valley." said Rogelio Huerta of the city of Indio

The program is free and interested families can submit an official military photo, proof of the branch of service, and proof of residence.

Priority will be given to families of Indio.