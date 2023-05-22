Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 11:34 PM

Indio launches new program honoring military families

KESQ

The city of Indio has launched a new program to honor military members. It’s called the Military Banner Program.

It consists of banners with the pictures of local men and women who have served or are currently serving. 

Representatives for the says they have been working for a while on making this effort a reality and says this is the least they can do to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

"It's something we don't take lightly--show the rest of the Coachella Valley." said Rogelio Huerta of the city of Indio

The program is free and interested families can submit an official military photo, proof of the branch of service, and proof of residence. 

Priority will be given to families of Indio.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content