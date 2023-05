Update - 5/23/23

CHP confirmed Howard Groff has been located.

Original Post - 5/22/23

The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old last seen Monday morning in Indian Wells.

Howard Groff was last seen at 9 a.m., authorities said.

He was last seen wearing a white T-Shirt, black pants, and black shoes. He is believed to be driving a white 2008 GMC Yukon.