Walter Clark Legal Group supports local grads with $35K in scholarships
Some local high school graduates are heading into their first year of college with additional help through scholarships from Walter Clark Legal Group.
Each scholarship recipient is receiving $1,000 from the law firm. The money can assist with costs for tuition, school supplies, and living expenses. Overall, Walter Clark Legal Group tells News Channel 3 the firm is awarding more than $35,000 in scholarships this month.
"Students selected to receive this year’s scholarship are all high schoolSarah Romero, Walter Clark Legal Group
graduating seniors attending a 4-year college or university, or 2-year community
college, in the fall of 2023. Their intended areas of study will enable them to pursue
careers in law or other areas of public service, like education, counseling, social work,
law enforcement, medicine, and firefighting. In addition, these students also exhibited
academic & civic excellence, including community volunteer hours, throughout their
entire high school career."
Here are some of the 2023 recipients of the Walter Clark Legal Group Public Service Scholarship.
Students in the class of 2024 can get more information on how to apply for next year's scholarships here:
walterclark.com/scholarships.