Walter Clark Legal Group supports local grads with $35K in scholarships

Some local high school graduates are heading into their first year of college with additional help through scholarships from Walter Clark Legal Group.

Each scholarship recipient is receiving $1,000 from the law firm. The money can assist with costs for tuition, school supplies, and living expenses. Overall, Walter Clark Legal Group tells News Channel 3 the firm is awarding more than $35,000 in scholarships this month.

"Students selected to receive this year’s scholarship are all high school

graduating seniors attending a 4-year college or university, or 2-year community

college, in the fall of 2023. Their intended areas of study will enable them to pursue

careers in law or other areas of public service, like education, counseling, social work,

law enforcement, medicine, and firefighting. In addition, these students also exhibited

academic & civic excellence, including community volunteer hours, throughout their

entire high school career." Sarah Romero, Walter Clark Legal Group

Here are some of the 2023 recipients of the Walter Clark Legal Group Public Service Scholarship.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8VWMugNH3cw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeAowy5q4Ms

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XTkdmb5hBtQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mz4F9z9FdTE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s7ZbDXvujDs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JiCm50gLMQM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1aAwXwEoKlk

Students in the class of 2024 can get more information on how to apply for next year's scholarships here:

walterclark.com/scholarships.