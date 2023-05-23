Local skater gets tips from Stars on Ice performer

Stars on Ice will be performing at Acrisure Arena on Friday. Before the stars head into town one local ice skater who practices at Berger Foundation Iceplex was able to get some tips from one of the performers.

Bernadette Flicker is an avid ice skater who practices at the iceplex often. One of the moves she's been working on is her rotating air position. She was able to send a video of a recent recital performance to Brown so he can offer her tips on how to become an even better skater. Flicker said she is going to continue to perfect the move implementing Brown's suggestions.

The 2023 Stars on Ice tour will be on May 26 at 7:30 p.m. It will feature Olympic Champion Nathan Chen, U.S. Olympic Medalists Alexa Knierim, Brandon Fraizer, Madison Chock, Evan Bates, and more.

Tickets are on sale.

It's the ultimate skate week at Berger Foundation Iceplex with many other events happening for locals to take part in.

On May 24 at 6:30 p.m. the iceplex is hosting Totally 80s Skate Night.

On May 29 there is a Memorial Day Free Skate Rental with Military ID.

Families can now sign their children up for Beginners Skate Camp which starts on June 12. The camp is Monday through Thursday and runs for three weeks. Each session is four hours long.

Drop-ins are also available for those wanting to participate. On the last day of camp, parents are allowed to attend performances by some of the skaters.