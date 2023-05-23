RSO announces funeral services for fallen Deputy Brett Harris

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office announced funeral services for Deputy Brett Harris, who died from his injuries after an on-duty crash nearly two weeks ago in San Jacinto.

His funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. at Grove Community Church in Riverside.

Funeral services for Deputy Brett Harris:



Weds, June 7th at 10AM

Grove Community Church

19900 Grove Community Drive Riverside, CA 92508



LE procession the morning of the services – Route info TBA



Media instructions & staging areas TBA pic.twitter.com/dathvHic78 — Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) May 24, 2023

Harris, 26, was assigned to the Hemet Sheriff's Station. He is survived by his wife, mother and father, twin sister, and brother.

"In a final act of Service Above Self, it was Deputy Harris’s wish to donate his organs so that others may live. The Harris family is currently working with the hospital to ensure his wishes are honored," reads a post by the Riverside Sheriff's Association.

The Riverside Sheriff's Association launched a donation page to support his family. Click here if you would like to make a donation.

Harris was involved in an on-duty traffic accident while responding to a call for service on May 12, 2023. He suffered major injuries, including a catastrophic brain injury, from the crash, Sheriff Chad Bianco said. He was pronounced dead the following day.

According to Officer Jason Montez of the California Highway Patrol, Harris was traveling westbound in his marked sheriff's SUV and entered the intersection at the same time as a Nissan Maxima going north.

"The two vehicles crashed in the intersection, which is controlled by traffic lights," Montez said. "After the collision, the sheriff's patrol vehicle crashed into a light pole."

The SUV was hit on the driver's side.

Bianco said another patrolman, who reached the location prior to firefighters, attempted to "extract" the injured deputy and suffered a knee injury as a result. That deputy was also taken to a hospital for treatment and has since been sent home to recover.

According to Montez, the 54-year-old woman at the wheel of the Nissan, identified only as a Hemet resident, suffered minor injuries and was also hospitalized.

Montez did not specify which motorist was at fault, a determination that is expected to be made in the course of the CHP's investigation, which remains ongoing.

The CHP's Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is conducting the crash investigation. Under a long-standing sheriff's department policy, the CHP is tasked with handling independent evaluations whenever sheriff's vehicles are involved in wrecks.