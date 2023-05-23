‘Things need to change around here’ Residents react after mother & son shot by teen near a Coachella park

A mother and her son are recovering in the hospital after being shot while confronting a teen robbery suspect near Bagdouma Park in Coachella Monday afternoon.

“We was inside when we heard some shootings, you know shootings, and then, loud and we went outside," said Zila Duran, a Coachella resident.

Duran recounts the terrifying moments she heard gunshots outside her friend’s home where she was visiting.

The shooting was reported at 6:05 p.m. on Douma Street, which is right next to Bagdouma Park.

“I never thought somebody was going to do something like that right here where a lot of kids come and do some sports” - coachella resident zila duran

Deputies say they responded to the scene after a 16-year-old boy robbed a 17-year-old boy at gunpoint. The victim reported the incident to his parents who later found the suspect sitting in his car.

They tried taking a picture of the suspect’s vehicle to report the information to police, leading to an argument. The suspect then opened fire on the victim’s car striking a 34-year-old Coachella woman and her 14-year-old son.

As the gunshots rang out, the sound of gunfire caused people enjoying their evening at Bagdouma Park to scatter into their homes.

Jeny Marroquin wasn’t home at the time but other family members were.

“One of my nieces that was practicing in the park, she ran over here because she got scared,” Marroquin said.

Since moving to Coachella 60 years ago, she says crime has grown and wants to see laws that address it.

“More gun control. It has to come down to that," Marroquin said.

Just down the street, Duran also wants to see change.

“It feels not really safe. They have to have more, something, security guards, cameras, so this doesn’t happen again,” Duran said.

The suspect, a 16-year-old from Indio, is in custody. He was arrested on Monday on the 83300 block of Flamingo Avenue in Indio. Authorities are looking for a second minor suspect, who investigators believe was with the suspect at the time of the shooting.

