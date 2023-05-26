Valley drivers hit the roads to kick off Memorial Day weekend

Millions of drivers took the roads on Friday, as they head into the Memorial Day weekend.

In the Valley, it was windy start to the 3-day weekend. Thousands of drivers gassed up before hitting the Interstate 10.

Strong gusts made it a difficult trip for many.

“It’s scary, yeah. It’s dangerous because of the wind you know. You have to drive very slow especially with all this wind," said Banning resident Oswaldo Garcia.

Garcia was hauling his moving truck from the Valley to his home in Banning. The drive on the I-10 through Whitewater is a windy one. He urges travelers to take it slow.

“I recommend to drive safe and keep your distance and watch for other driver because there’s a lot of traffic," he said.

As if the gusty winds weren’t enough, AAA reports that Friday is the busiest travel day of the weekend.

AAA estimates 3.3 million people will be on the roads in Southern California, which 7.7% more than last year.

“Nationwide, AAA expects to come to the roadside rescue of more than 460,000 stranded drivers including 116,000 in California alone," said AAA Spokesperson Doug Shupe.

Shupe advises drivers to make sure your car is prepared for any distance of traveling.

If you’re staying home for the 3-day weekend, give yourself extra time with out-of-owners increasing traffic on the roads.

“According to Auto Club travel advisors, the top five destinations for Southern Californians this Memorial Day weekend will be Las Vegas, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Grand Canyon, and Palm Springs.”

California Highway Patrol tells News Channel 3 they will be on high alert all weekend.

CHP urges people to not drink and drive.