Driver dead after rollover crash on WB I-10 east of Coachella

One person is dead after a pick-up truck rolled over on the westbound Interstate 10 near Coachella.

The crash was reported at 6:13 p.m.Westbound Interstate 10 near Milepost 63 which is a couple of miles east of the Dillon Road exit.

The person was the sole occupant of the vehicle, Cal Fire confirmed. They were pronounced dead when first responders arrived at the scene.

Officer David Torres, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, confirmed the person was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.