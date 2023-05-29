Skip to Content
News

Driver dead after rollover crash on WB I-10 east of Coachella

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 8:47 PM
Published 7:44 PM

One person is dead after a pick-up truck rolled over on the westbound Interstate 10 near Coachella.

The crash was reported at 6:13 p.m.Westbound Interstate 10 near Milepost 63 which is a couple of miles east of the Dillon Road exit.

The person was the sole occupant of the vehicle, Cal Fire confirmed. They were pronounced dead when first responders arrived at the scene.

Officer David Torres, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, confirmed the person was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content