Neighborhood Heroes: Local prepares for trip to do humanitarian work in Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine ravages on, a local Palm Springs resident is packing his bags and heading to Ukraine for humanitarian work.

Nicholas Campell of Palm Springs will be on a plane in a few days to spend two months helping people in Ukraine.

Campbell said, "Being of service to your fellow man is the highest, noblest thing you can do." He said he has family from Ukraine which is also his motivation for helping.

The two-month trip is being taken through an organization called Malteser International: Order of Malta Worldwide Relief. Currently, Campbell is the Vice President representing the San Bernardino Order of Malta Auxiliary. He is expecting to volunteer at a warehouse in Ukraine to organize food parcels.

Members of the Palm Springs Rotary Club and a church Campbell goes to have helped raise funds for his trip.

He hopes others will follow in his footsteps to do good for others who need it the most.

