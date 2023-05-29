Neighbors step in to help 17 people displaced after fire destroys Coachella apartment unit

May 30, 2023 2:00 PM

Neighbors of the residents displaced by a fire at a Coachella apartment complex are offering assistance to the families who were forced to find temporary housing following Monday afternoon's fire.

Maria Jesus Montero said she wasn't home at the time of the fire, but was alerted about it and rushed home. When she arrived she saw her neighbors standing outside and the flames extinguished by firefighters.

Montero said she donated a bag of children's clothes to her neighbor who is the mother of a 5-year-old daughter. While she doesn't know all of those displaced too well, she said she believes they will need help replacing belongings lost in the fire.

As of today, a spokesperson for CalFire Riverside said the investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

May 29, 2023 3:30 PM

17 people, including six children, were displaced after a fire destroyed an apartment unit and damaged two additional units.

The fire was first reported at 1:05 p.m. on the 50600 block of Cesar Chavez Street.

"Firefighters on-scene of active fire in 2nd story of apartment building," reads a tweet by Cal Fire.

In additional two destroying an apartment unit, the fire ended up causing heavy water damage to two additional apartment units, according to Cal Fire.

11 adults and six children were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting with those 17 people.

One patient was assessed at the scene for minor injuries but declined transport or further care, Cal Fire noted.

