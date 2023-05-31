Mother of missing Joshua Tree hiker searches High Desert communities for son

The mother of Trammell Evans, who was last seen in Joshua Tree National Park on April 30th, is searching for him in the High Desert area.

Amy Evans traveled from Florida late Tuesday night and began her journey in Twentynine Palms early Wednesday.

On April 30th, Evans was dropped off at the Black Rock Campground by a friend. The park started a search and rescue on May 5th for Evans, after he was reported as overdue.

An extensive search for Trammell began immediately. Joshua Tree National Park rangers took several routes to find him, including helicopter missions and Marine Corps drones and cadaver dog search teams.

One month later, Amy tells News Channel 3 she believes her son is still alive. She feels that he has already left the park.

Trammell's family has described him as a very experienced hiker, who is also familiar with hitchhiking.

Although Amy believes her son may have already left, she wants to know for herself by scouring the High Desert communities and connecting with residents.

