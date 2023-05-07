Search underway for missing person in Joshua Tree National Park

Skip to Content
The National Park Service is doing a missing person search in Joshua Tree National Park.

25-year-old Trammell Evans was last seen when he was dropped off at the Black Rock Campground on April 30, and he is believed to be traveling alone. The park started a search and rescue on May 5 for Evans after he was reported as overdue. Evans is an avid hiker.

He is described as a white male, 6’3”, 190 pounds, with brown eyes, brown/red hair, and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a silver/light grey sun hoodie, black puffy vest, blue shorts, blue shoes, black backpack, and a dark green beanie.

Park rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Trammell Evans to please contact 909-383-5652.

A missing person investigation and search and rescue are ongoing; no further information is available at this time.

